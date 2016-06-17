Remember when Kendrick Lamar threw a subtle jab on “Control” that rubbed Drake the wrong way? Well, according to former NFL player Marcellus Wiley, it turns out that the mini beef could’ve been a lot worse.

Wiley, who hosts ESPN‘s SportsNation, took to his podcast to mention that the riff between the two rappers was very real and didn’t escalate due to an unaired interview.

“All I know is there was a beef, and all I know is I was witness to when the beef would have ignited to proportions we have not seen since Ja Rule/50, maybe even Ice Cube/N.W.A. Like it went there. But that was destroyed from everyone’s property. That was destroyed, that interview, that moment was destroyed. That’s all I’m gonna say. But I was there and I heard the shots fired,” said Wiley on his podcast.

Wiley smartly refuses to admit whether the comment was made by Drake or Kendrick, but he feels it would have really been enough to get both sides firing.

You can listen to Wiley speak about it on the Max & Marcellus podcast here. The subject comes up around the 19 minute mark.

SOURCE: The Source | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

An Unaired Interview Could’ve Made The Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef Worse, According To Marcellus Wiley was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Bruce Goodwin II Posted June 16, 2016

Also On 105.3 RnB: