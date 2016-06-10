‘I Am Not the Media’ Empowering our Youth and Breaking Stereotypes

How do you navigate through the vitally important, but oft-times cynical maze of media? With so many outlets, perspectives, opinions; stereotypes and innovations, it’s enough for adults to be weighed down with information from so many directions. Just imagine the challenge young people face when wading through tons of platforms and sources offering news and opinion. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host Ron Holland delves into the issue with Jimmeka Anderson, Founder and Director of ‘I AM NOT THE MEDIA,’ and Cassandra Alston, the organization’s Operations Director about efforts to provide media literacy for young people.

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”Tyi_weD5XLu0″ player=”WNXNlnjPpWz5″]

Ron Holland Posted June 10, 2016

