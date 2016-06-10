Cam Newton Is Retiring… The Dab

Cam Newton may have dabbed his way to the Super Bowl this year, but he’s called it quits.

Newton’s done with the dab and is ready to replace it with something else. Thursday morning, the Carolina Panthers Quarterback went on The Mac Attack radio show in Charlotte and announced that the dab is no more.

Cam: The Dab has been put aside. New stuff coming that he is working on. — Travis Hancock (@TBoneWFNZ) June 9, 2016

While his signature dance is no more, hopefully his legendary season will repeat itself and a Super Bowl ring is in his future.

“I have to put that aside. I have time. I have until September to find out (a new celebration),” Cam said.

What will Cam do now to annoy opposing teams? Perhaps he’ll just win every game.

TALK TO THEM CAM, IF THAT DONT WORK, DAB. pic.twitter.com/Mc0860Crhh — What's Trappening? (@CoryTownes) November 15, 2015

Posted June 10, 2016

