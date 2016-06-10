Watch Idris Elba’s Character Bring The Realness In This ‘Zootopia’ Clip

Zootopia, one of the year’s biggest flicks, made over a billion dollars world-wide after an additional push, with the animated movie pulling in $4.4 million dollars last weekend, just before the DVD was scheduled to be released.

Now, to celebrate the film’s success and the release of the Blu Ray DVD, I’m going to show you an exclusive clip of the movie to remind you just how funny it is.

In the clip, Idris Elba‘s character, Chief Bogo, calls Ginnifer Goodwin‘s character, Lt. Judy Hopps, into his office to explain the life lesson of not being able to get everything you want in life.

Watch the clip above and keep checking back for more exclusives here on GlobalGrind.com. Zootopia DVD is in stores now.

PHOTO CREDIT: Disney

