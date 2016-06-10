Watch Idris Elba’s Character Bring The Realness In This ‘Zootopia’ Clip

The hit animated film made a billion bucks!

| 06.10.16
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Zootopia, one of the year’s biggest flicks, made over a billion dollars world-wide after an additional push, with the animated movie pulling in $4.4 million dollars last weekend, just before the DVD was scheduled to be released.

Now, to celebrate the film’s success and the release of the Blu Ray DVD, I’m going to show you an exclusive clip of the movie to remind you just how funny it is.

In the clip, Idris Elba‘s character, Chief Bogo, calls Ginnifer Goodwin‘s character, Lt. Judy Hopps, into his office to explain the life lesson of not being able to get everything you want in life.

Watch the clip above and keep checking back for more exclusives here on GlobalGrind.com. Zootopia DVD is in stores now.

PHOTO CREDIT: Disney

Watch Idris Elba’s Character Bring The Realness In This ‘Zootopia’ Clip was originally published on globalgrind.com

Extra Butter With BlogXilla , idris elba , zootopia

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 2 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 4 days ago
07.01.19
Marsai Martin Is The Face Of The People…
 7 days ago
06.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close