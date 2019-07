It was another “Ticket Takeover Thursday” & yes, we had those R. Kelly “Buffet Tour” tickets back by popular demand! So as always I have to show luv to my winners! Congrats to Mary, LaShaun, & Danee’ all of the Queen City! Have a GREAT time at the show, & thanks for listening to Old School 105.3!

Also On 105.3 RnB: