Thanks For The Plate: How To Barbeque-Hop Like A Lady

Memorial Day weekend is here, and we’re sure you’re finalizing your plans as we speak.

Barbecues, pool parties and beaches should definitely be involved in your plans this weekend and of course, great friends, food and music to go along with it.

While Memorial Day BBQs are tons of fun, if you don’t pace yourself, you’ll end up getting too “turnt” up. Luckily for you, we’ve come up with a list of a few things to keep in mind while cultivating your best plate this weekend.

Here’s our guide to BBQ-Hopping — like a lady.

1. “Pour It Up. Pour It Up”

What’s a good barbeque without a couple of cocktails? Of course, there’s nothing wrong with having a drink or two (unless, of course, you’re underage *side eye*) however, since you’re going to be “BBQ hopping,” remember to pace yourself. You don’t want to be the girl that has to tap out of the BBQ early because they’re way too turnt up! Also, mixing liquors may seem like a good idea in theory, but in reality, it never ends pretty.

Bottom line: know your limit and have a good time!

2. Bring Extra Make-up

Since you’re going to be outside all day long, it may be smart to bring a few essentials from your makeup kit just in case you run into your crush and need a refresher! And while we’re at it, why not bring extra perfume and deodorant as well? You can never be too prepared!

3. Don’t Show Up Empty-Handed

This might get a little tricky if you have more than a few BBQs to hit this weekend, but if you’re only planning to make a stop at one or two, it might be a good idea to bring something to contribute. Whether it’s a fruit salad, plates, cups or a bottle of your favorite Vodka, it’ll show your generosity and your presence will be appreciated THAT much more!

4. Be Social

BBQs are a great place to meet new friends and connect with some old ones. Don’t feel obligated to stick by your girls in the corner the whole time and only talk to each other – walk around, introduce yourself to a few new faces and make some new friends! You never know who you could meet – your future employer, future best friend or future boo!

5. Have Fun!

Leave the drama at home! Memorial Day weekend officially kicks off the summer season and is a prelude to all of the fun in the sun you’re going to have this summer! Make the best of it! Turn up, eat a ton, make new friends, look cute, take plenty of pictures and have a blast

