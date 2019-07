The “Buffet Tour” starring the man R. Kelly will be coming through the Queen City on Thursday night June 9th at the Time Warner Cable Arena! Old School 10.3 is giving away tickets all weekend long & since Friday is the weekend (in my book) I grabbed some winners today! Congrats to Tonya of Concord NC & Debra of the Queen City! Thanks for listening & have a GREAT time at the concert!

