Confronting the Challenges of Mental Health

Discussions on mental health usually don’t make national headlines until a tragic event occurs. Although our nation spends millions of dollars both treating mental health disorders and educating the public about an issue that impacts millions of families, many people with mental disorder are still suffering in silence. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland, talked with Fonda Bryant, Social Coordinator for Charlotte’s branch of the National Alliance on Mental Health Illness about the challenges of our nation’s mental health system.

Ron Holland Posted May 20, 2016

