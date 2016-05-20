James Harden Accused Of Breaking A Photographer’s Finger In Los Angeles

Kanye West might not be only celeb to lash out at the paparazzi.

According to TMZ, James Harden allegedly broke his finger while getting into a scuffle with a photographer. Apparently the paparazzi caught Harden exiting a Los Angeles lounge and asked him about his opinion on Donald Trump. Harden must have not been in the mood and allegedly pushed the camera and subsequently broke his finger. TMZ also claims that the photographer filed a police report and police are currently investigating the incident to determine if there’s enough evidence to back up his claims.

At this time, James Harden has not been charged with a crime. If Harden did in fact assault the photographer, it likely won’t affect his playing time because his Houston Rockets were knocked out of the playoffs in the first round.

