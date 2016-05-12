Charleston Church Draws Anger Over Donation Amounts To Victims’ Families

Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C. was the scene of the tragedy which saw nine African-American and was the receiver of large donations in the name of that tragedy to the tune of $3.3 million.

Most thought that the donations would all go to the families of the nine victims but the church didn’t agree. $1.8 million was allocated to church expenses, memorial and scholarship funds.

Only $280 thousand was to be allocated to the victim’s families but the church decided to add $1 million to that total.

Emanuel AME Church’s Resilient Rise After Their Horrific Loss 28 photos Launch gallery Emanuel AME Church’s Resilient Rise After Their Horrific Loss 1. The Resiliency Of The Human Spirit Is Astounding Source: 1 of 28 2. Emanuel AME Church Source: 2 of 28 3. Charleston In Mourning After 9 Killed In Church Massacre Source: 3 of 28 4. Mourning Church Members Embrace Source: 4 of 28 5. Gloria Moore watches the church Source: 5 of 28 6. Kneeled down in prayer Source: 6 of 28 7. Gathering at AME Church Source: 7 of 28 8. Hugs After The Storm Source: 8 of 28 9. SC Governor Nikki Haley Comforts Parishoner Source: 9 of 28 10. A Congregation in Mourning Source: 10 of 28 11. Praying Source: 11 of 28 12. The Church Source: 12 of 28 13. Guests Pour Out Of The Church Source: 13 of 28 14. Outside The Church Source: 14 of 28 15. Spirits Still High At Emanuel AME Church Source: 15 of 28 16. Hands Up In Prayer Source: 16 of 28 17. Hands Raised Together Source: 17 of 28 18. Erase The Hate Source: 18 of 28 19. Together We Stand Source: 19 of 28 20. Charleston Stands For Emanuel AME Church Source: 20 of 28 21. Charleston Marches Together Source: 21 of 28 22. Charleston Bans Together Source: 22 of 28 23. The Community Bands Together To March For Those Lost Source: 23 of 28 24. A Community Marches For The Slain Source: 24 of 28 25. South Carolina Marches On Source: 25 of 28 26. Hearts In Mourning Source: 26 of 28 27. Spirits Lifted Source: 27 of 28 28. 14350050117771 Source: 28 of 28 Skip ad Continue reading Emanuel AME Church’s Resilient Rise After Their Horrific Loss Emanuel AME Church’s Resilient Rise After Their Horrific Loss

Charleston Church Draws Anger Over Donation Amounts To Victims’ Families was originally published on kissrichmond.com