Charleston Church Draws Anger Over Donation Amounts To Victims’ Families

Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C. was the scene of the tragedy which saw nine African-American and was the receiver of large donations in the name of that tragedy to the tune of $3.3 million.
Most thought that the donations would all go to the families of the nine victims but the church didn’t agree. $1.8 million was allocated to church expenses, memorial and scholarship funds.
Only $280 thousand was to be allocated to the victim’s families but the church decided to add $1 million to that total.
Emanuel AME Church’s Resilient Rise After Their Horrific Loss
28 photos Launch gallery
Emanuel AME Church’s Resilient Rise After Their Horrific Loss
1. The Resiliency Of The Human Spirit Is AstoundingSource: 1 of 28
2. Emanuel AME ChurchSource: 2 of 28
3. Charleston In Mourning After 9 Killed In Church MassacreSource: 3 of 28
4. Mourning Church Members EmbraceSource: 4 of 28
5. Gloria Moore watches the churchSource: 5 of 28
6. Kneeled down in prayerSource: 6 of 28
7. Gathering at AME ChurchSource: 7 of 28
8. Hugs After The StormSource: 8 of 28
9. SC Governor Nikki Haley Comforts ParishonerSource: 9 of 28
10. A Congregation in MourningSource: 10 of 28
11. PrayingSource: 11 of 28
12. The ChurchSource: 12 of 28
13. Guests Pour Out Of The ChurchSource: 13 of 28
14. Outside The ChurchSource: 14 of 28
15. Spirits Still High At Emanuel AME ChurchSource: 15 of 28
16. Hands Up In PrayerSource: 16 of 28
17. Hands Raised TogetherSource: 17 of 28
18. Erase The HateSource: 18 of 28
19. Together We StandSource: 19 of 28
20. Charleston Stands For Emanuel AME ChurchSource: 20 of 28
21. Charleston Marches TogetherSource: 21 of 28
22. Charleston Bans TogetherSource: 22 of 28
23. The Community Bands Together To March For Those LostSource: 23 of 28
24. A Community Marches For The SlainSource: 24 of 28
25. South Carolina Marches OnSource: 25 of 28
26. Hearts In MourningSource: 26 of 28
27. Spirits LiftedSource: 27 of 28
28. 14350050117771Source: 28 of 28
Charleston Church Draws Anger Over Donation Amounts To Victims' Families
