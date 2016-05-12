CLOSE
National
Home

Charleston Church Draws Anger Over Donation Amounts To Victims’ Families

0 reads
Leave a comment
Charleston Marks One Month Anniversary Of Church Shootings

Source: John Moore / Getty

Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C. was the scene of the tragedy which saw nine African-American and was the receiver of large donations in the name of that tragedy to the tune of $3.3 million.

Most thought that the donations would all go to the families of the nine victims but the church didn’t agree. $1.8 million was allocated to church expenses, memorial and scholarship funds.

Only $280 thousand was to be allocated to the victim’s families but the church decided to add $1 million to that total.

Emanuel AME Church’s Resilient Rise After Their Horrific Loss

28 photos Launch gallery

Emanuel AME Church’s Resilient Rise After Their Horrific Loss

Continue reading Emanuel AME Church’s Resilient Rise After Their Horrific Loss

Emanuel AME Church’s Resilient Rise After Their Horrific Loss

Charleston Church Draws Anger Over Donation Amounts To Victims’ Families was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Charleston Church Draws Anger Over Donation Amounts To Victims' Families

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 2 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 4 days ago
07.01.19
Marsai Martin Is The Face Of The People…
 7 days ago
06.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close