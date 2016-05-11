CLOSE
National
Director Lee Daniels Exits Richard Pryor Biopic

'The Butler' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

Source: Daniel Zuchnik / Getty

Director Lee Daniels has decided to exit Weinstein’s Richard Pryor biopic which features Mike Epps ,Oprah Winfrey and Kate Hudson allegedly because of his hectic schedule. Daniels has multiple projects that he is involved with currently, including Fox’s hit show “Empire.”

There has been a fair amount of drama ever since this project has come about and the Weinstein Company is not waiting for Daniels’ schedule to clear up…they are moving on without him as they search for a replacement.

