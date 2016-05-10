CLOSE
National
Home

Ja Rule’s Reaction To His Dumb MJ Tweet Was Almost As Good As The Internet’s…Almost

Because, we love any excuse to repost hilarious memes.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Ja Rule In Concert

Ahh, the internet: the only place where you can go from hip-hop icon to internet meme in 140 characters or less. That’s what Ja Rule found out the hard way when he believed some dumb info someone told him.

The “Always On Time” rapper was a little off when he tweeted that MJ gets a dollar every time someone reposts the Michael Jordan crying face meme.

The internet quickly let Ja Rule know the deal and he took it like a good sport, trending and tweeting more…dumb stuff.

Here are some of the best reactions to Ja Rule’s Jordan tweets. Because, we love any excuse to repost hilarious memes:

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

Ja Rule’s Reaction To His Dumb MJ Tweet Was Almost As Good As The Internet’s…Almost was originally published on globalgrind.com

Ja Rule , memes , MJ Crying Meme , Reactions , twitter

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 2 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 4 days ago
07.01.19
Marsai Martin Is The Face Of The People…
 7 days ago
06.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close