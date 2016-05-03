Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant may have made amends, but that didn’t stop the NBA on TNT producers from poking at their past beef.

In honor of the release of Drake’s VIEWS, the hosts of NBA on TNT decided to share humorous memes based on the album’s cover. Shaq was there to share the laughs, but when they got to a meme called “Views from Kobe Shoulders,” Shaq removed his glasses and jokingly walked off set. As the hosts continue to go through memes, Shaq can be seen in a “rage” backstage. It’s clear it was all in good fun, but can you imagine if he was serious?

Watch the hilarious clip above.

SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

See Why Shaquille O’Neil Walked Off The Set Of ‘NBA On TNT’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com