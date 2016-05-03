Major Cloth Alert! That cloth is going to be a bib.

DJ Khaled has the major key himself, as news broke that the DJ-turned-Snapchat-god is expecting a baby.

TMZ reports that his fiancée Nicole Tuck is three months pregnant with his child. The baby is due in the fall, and it will be the first for both Nicole and Khaled.

Khaled, 40, has dated Tuck for years; she’s a wardrobe stylist who lives with the artist in his six-bedroom, seven-bathroom, gated Mediterranean-style mansion in Miami, according to HNHH.

We’ll be looking forward to Khaled making new keys and alerts on Snapchat, but dude is really having one hell of a year.

You can currently catch DJ Khaled on tour with Beyoncé.

SOURCE: TMZ, HNHH | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

DJ Khaled Got A Major Alert From His Fiancée…She’s Having His Baby! was originally published on globalgrind.com