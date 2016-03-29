It may very well be impossible to name a retired NFL player more entertaining than Marshawn Lynch.

Marshawn found himself at the Andre Ward vs. Sullivan Barrera fight over the weekend with a few buddies. In fact, he was spotted hanging out with Draymond Green, Steph Curry, Michael B. Jordan and Sway.

While walking past the ring, a fan asked Marshawn to sign his hat. Instead of asking for a sharpie to do the good deed, Marshawn put the hat on and kept it moving. Prior grabbing the hat, the former Seattle Seahawk appears to say “I’m gonna steal it.”

Marshawn might not be in the league anymore, but hopefully he’s far from retiring his harmless antics.

Watch the hilarious clip above.

Marshawn Lynch Steals Fan’s Hat After Asked For Autograph was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Bruce Goodwin II Posted March 29, 2016

