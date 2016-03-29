[Video] Donnie Simpson & Russ Parr Talk Defining D.C. Moments In “The Summit” Episode 1

Most Defining Moment In D.C. History

03.29.16
In the first episode of “The Summit,” Donnie Simpson and Russ Parr talk about some of the most defining moments in DMV history.  Simpson talks about his father’s interesting reaction to Marion Berry‘s unfortunate incident and how Berry & the people of Washington D.C. rebounded afterwards. Parr gives you insight on the relationship between Go-Go & music pioneer Chuck Brown & comedian Mike Epps.

Check out this amazing conversation between to the two D.C. legends over some of the great food at Ben’s Chili Bowl on U Street & see more of “The Summit” on MyMajicDC.Com

