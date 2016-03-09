Get A First Look At WGN’s New Show “Underground”

Tomorrow night is the premiere of Underground, a new show about the inner workings of the Underground Railroad, a network of safe houses used by slaves to escape to free states in the 19th century. Created by Misha Green and Joe Pokaski, the drama will air on WGN starting March 9.

We’ve been giving you information about Underground for the last year, but now we’ve got an in-depth on-screen look. Straight Outta Compton‘s Aldis Hodge, True Blood‘s Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and Law & Order‘s Chris Meloni sat down with us to offer a deeper glimpse into their characters, while the director and the show creators give us some insight into what to expect from the plot.

Watch the video above and check out Underground tomorrow night at 10 p.m. on WGN.

PHOTO CREDIT: WGN

