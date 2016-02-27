2016 Oscar Predictions: Will Leonardo DiCaprio Get His First Oscar Win?

There’s been a lot of talk about #OscarsSoWhite; so much talk that the diversity discussion has admittedly overshadowed the fact that a lot of great actors and great movies are nominated for awards this year.
Yes, we all would have loved for there to be more actors of color represented, but there’s no denying the talent and caliber of those who did get recognized.
The question remains: Who will win? Will Leonardo DiCaprio get his first Oscar, or will there be some big upsets? Well, we watched all of the Best Film nominees and came up with a few predictions for the top five awards we’ll be looking out for at this year’s award ceremony.
BEST PICTURE
The Big Short
Bridge of Spies
Brooklyn
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Martian
The Revenant
Room
Spotlight
The Big Short is a great film that doesn’t take itself too seriously, while completely nailing one of the most serious topics in the world: greed on Wall Street and the financial crisis that almost crippled the world’s economy. Still, it probably won’t win the Oscar, even though it took home the Producer’s Guild Award, which is almost always the precursor.
Also nominated is Bridge of Spies starring Tom Hanks, who just so happens to be phenomenal in this film, which is worth checking out if you haven’t already. Brooklyn is there – even though this spot should have been reserved for Straight Outta Compton. Also nominated is The Martian starring Matt Damon, Room with Brie Larson, and Spotlight, featuring an amazing ensemble cast with Michael Keaton and Mark Ruffalo.
However; we’re choosing between two flicks – Mad Max: Fury Road and The Revenant. We’re going to put our money on The Revenant to come out of Oscar Sunday as the big winner. Mad Max was a favorite movie of the year, but The Revenant is just perfect, including stellar direction, acting, and a true story that’s even weirder than the legend.
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Bryan Cranston, Dalton Trumbo
Matt Damon, The Martian
Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant
Michael Fassbender, Steve Jobs
Eddie Redmayne, The Danish Girl
First off, let’s just go on record and say Matt Damon is not going to win this award. He was OK. Hell, they could have given this nomination to Idris Elba or Jason Mitchell from Straight Outta Compton, but whatever, we understand how star power works. Also not winning are Eddie Redmayne and Michael Fassbender. While Fassbender played a great asshole as Steve Jobs, he doesn’t look anything like the man and couldn’t truly embody the character.
Bryan Cranston owned the role of Dalton Trumbo. Like seriously, he bodied that role. To be able to go from Walter White to Dalton Trumbo is a great feat, but what Leonardo DiCaprio did in The Revenant was amazing. Pure art and pure perfection. His character has so many layers that we can’t help but say if he doesn’t win the award for this, it must be a personal vendetta the Academy has against him. Plus, he swept all seven other award shows.
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Cate Blanchett, Carol
Brie Larson, Room
Jennifer Lawrence, Joy
Charlotte Rampling, 45 Years
Saoirse Ronan, Brooklyn
Cate Blanchett seems to always win, but we’re going to go with Brie Larson for Room. Ask anyone who saw the film if it was a good movie and watch their faces light up. Brie’s emotional and harrowing performance is the reason and for that reason alone, we’re giving it to Brie.
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Christian Bale, The Big Short
Tom Hardy, The Revenant
Mark Ruffalo, Spotlight
Mark Rylance, Bridge of Spies
Sylvester Stallone, Creed
While there are a lot of great roles nominated – including Tom Hardy playing off Leonardo DiCaprio in The Revenant and Christian Bale in The Big Short – this award pretty much belongs to Sylvester Stallone. While he did an excellent job as Rocky, it’s more for his whole body of work than for this actual role. Either way, slow claps for Sly!
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Jennifer Jason Leigh, The Hateful Eight
Rooney Mara, Carol
Rachel McAdams, Spotlight
Alicia Vikander, The Danish Girl
Kate Winslet, Steve Jobs
This is a toss-up because every woman nominated in this role deserves to win. However, the Academy will probably give this award to Alicia Vikander for The Danish Girl. She’d basically be the lead in the film if Eddie Redmayne didn’t “out girl her.” Other picks for the award are Kate Winslet or Jennifer Jason Leigh, but we can’t shake the feeling that Alicia will cap out her break-out year with a win, particularly as a shout-out to the transgender community.
PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
2016 Oscar Predictions: Will Leonardo DiCaprio Get His First Oscar Win? was originally published on globalgrind.com