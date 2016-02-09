NAACP Image Awards: Michael B. Jordan, O’Shea Jackson Jr., & More Answer The Question, “Did O.J. Simpson Do It?”

American Crime Story: The People Vs. O.J. Simpson is captivating a nation just like the real trial did back in the ’90s. With over 12 million viewers, ACS is FX’s highest debut for a new series ever.

The show’s popularity has reopened the debate that made this the trial of the century.

We hit the red carpet at the 2016 NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, Calif. and asked everyone from Michael B. Jordan, to O’Shea Jackson Jr., Tika Sumpter, and more a simple question: Do you think O.J. did it?

Back then, it was often split down the middle according to race; White people thought he was guilty and Black people thought the opposite. Have those ideas changed over time? Find out above.

American Crime Story: The People Vs. O.J. Simpson airs tonight at 10 p.m. on FX.

