Opinion: Cam Newton Doesn’t Regret Being A Sore Loser

Cam Newton defended his behavior in Sunday’s post Super Bowl press conference during a locker room interview today at Bank Of America stadium.

Newton, who has repeatedly said he wants to be a role model, justified his actions saying that he is a sore loser and intimating that anyone who isn’t a sore loser is a loser. Wow.

The post game press conference has been widely reported. The MVP mostly gave one-word answers before abruptly leaving. In the fall out since, he’s been heavily criticized. Newton’s comments today won’t help.

“I’ve been on record to say I’m a sore loser. Who likes to lose? You show me a good loser and I’m going to show you a loser,” Newton said in the Charlotte Observer article. “It’s not a popularity contest.”

Newton sounds ridiculous. Admitting you have a bad behavior isn’t justification for the bad behavior. Admission should be the first step in correction. Additionally, being a sore loser is not model behavior for kids. Losing is a part of life. The key is learning from the losses and moving forward. Newton seems to be content in his immaturity.

Finally, please don’t say it’s not a popularity contest when you wear zebra print pants knowing the media will be present and you bask in the spotlight when you’re winning.

In the locker room interview, Newton repeated what’s becoming a familiar refrain with him, “My fans—they know what’s real.”

Yes, they’re realizing that until their beloved quarterback learns how to win and lose with dignity, he’s going to always be a loser no matter how many games he wins.