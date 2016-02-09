N.Y. Knicks Fire Coach Derek Fisher!!!

Phil Jackson hand-picked former NBA player Derek Fisher to coach his newly acquired N.Y. Knicks and after only 1 1/2 years…..Jackson realized his decision was wrong!!!

Derek Fisher was fired from his job as the head coach of the N.Y. Knicks on Monday after displaying a losing effort with the team and some say his antics off the court. Some speculate the fight between he and Matt Barnes may have played a part of his demise also.

Kurt Rambis will serve as interim coach until an official decision is made on filling the head coach position.

