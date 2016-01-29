CLOSE
Tank Ready To Adopt A Baby? [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Hot 107.5’s Paigion sits down with Tank to talk about his new album Sex Love Pain II, Patti’s Pies, and what’s going on with TGT!

Tank also revealed to Paigion that he would like to have ten kids and explore adopting children from the United States.

Tank currently has 6 children.

