Before the ice storm hits, fans can show their love for the Carolina Panthers this weekend without shelling out big bucks to attend the NFC Championship game on Sunday.

Panther fans can sign good luck cards at Charlotte Premium Outlets, Concord Mills and SouthPark Mall.

The cards will be at these locations starting Friday:

• Charlotte Premium Outlets – Market Hall near Guest Services.

• Concord Mills – Fashion Court near Michael Kors.

• SouthPark – Center Court near Swarvoski.

Sign Carolina Panthers’ Good Luck Card On Friday was originally published on praisecharlotte.com