Zac Efron Apologizes For His Tasteless MLK Tweet

The 28-year-old quickly felt the wrath of Black Twitter.

Zac Efron really understands life.

The Neighbors 2 actor decided to give Martin Luther King, Jr. a shout-out on MLK Day, but took it an extra step to compare the importance of the civil rights legend to his own 10 million Instagram followers. In a tweet Efron has since deleted, he wrote:

“I’m grateful for a couple things today: Martin Luther King Jr & 10 million followers on IG”

The 28-year-old quickly felt the wrath of Black Twitter, but we think he learned his lesson. Efron deleted the offending sentence and apologized with a much more sincere and on-message tweet about Dr. Martin Luther King.

Now if someone could just help Zac Efron out by explaining White privilege like DeRay Mckesson did for Stephen Colbert.

SOURCE: Us Weekly, Twitter

