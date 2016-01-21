Zac Efron Apologizes For His Tasteless MLK Tweet

Zac Efron really understands life.
The Neighbors 2 actor decided to give Martin Luther King, Jr. a shout-out on MLK Day, but took it an extra step to compare the importance of the civil rights legend to his own 10 million Instagram followers. In a tweet Efron has since deleted, he wrote:
“I’m grateful for a couple things today: Martin Luther King Jr & 10 million followers on IG”
The 28-year-old quickly felt the wrath of Black Twitter, but we think he learned his lesson. Efron deleted the offending sentence and apologized with a much more sincere and on-message tweet about Dr. Martin Luther King.
Now if someone could just help Zac Efron out by explaining White privilege like DeRay Mckesson did for Stephen Colbert.
SOURCE: Us Weekly, Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash
