Wom’n 2 Woman Presents Addresses need for Exclusive Events for Women

Sybil Ingram Studio

Source: Courtesy of Sybil Ingram / Courtesy of Sybil Ingram

There’s a dearth of exclusive clubs and events that cater to the nightlife of women in Charlotte. Efforts to bring women together from all walks of life to fully enjoy the Queen City are underway. Ms. Sybil Ingram, Founder of Wom’n 2 Woman is working diligently to provide a platform for women to mingle, have fun, celebrate achievements and just cry together when the need arises. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES,’ Ron Holland talked with Ms. Ingram about broadening Charlotte nightlife scene to include exclusive events for women and her upcoming comedy show.

 

 

 

