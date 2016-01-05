CLOSE
National
Future Goes On Twitter Rant, Says Ciara Won’t Let Him See His Son

The March Madness emcee said he's paying $15K a month in child support.

Future

Future may have been relatively silent over his split with Ciara last year, but in 2016, he’s taking a different route.

The ATL rapper claims he’s been having trouble seeing his son Baby Future and took to Twitter to vent his frustration.

In a series of tweets sent out this afternoon, the March Madness emcee said he’s paying $15K a month in child support and he still doesn’t have time with his one-and-half-year-old. He sent some shots at CiCi:

We also caught a very rare video of Future with his son over the summer:

Ciara, on the other hand, doesn’t seem too bothered. Her last tweets are all about bae Russell Wilson for making it to the playoffs again.

Future Goes On Twitter Rant, Says Ciara Won't Let Him See His Son was originally published on globalgrind.com

Photos
