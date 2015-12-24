50 Cent Wants To Sue Rick Ross For Rapping Over “In Da Club”

50 Cent and Rick Ross have been at it for years through music, social media and the legal system. 50 Cent isn’t relenting two days before Christmas.

A month ago, Ross released the Renzel Remixes project. One of the remixes was a redo of “In Da Club,” and 50 Cent is suing Ross for that. Fifty’s legal team is claiming that Ross had no right to use his song to promote Black Market, which dropped earlier this month. He wants Ross to pay $2 million for using the track, according to TMZ.

Of course, a big reason behind the lawsuit is that 50 Cent just doesn’t like Ross. It’s also payback; 50 Cent was ordered pay $7 million to Ross’s ex for leaking her sex tape.

b.r. Posted December 24, 2015

