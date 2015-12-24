“Notorious” Star To Reprise Role As Biggie In Tupac Biopic

If it ain’t broke don’t fix it.

Looks like that’s exactly what the makers of the Tupac biopic plan on doing, as they have casted Jamal Woolard, aka “Gravy,” to play The Notorious B.I.G. once again.

TMZ reports that producers were so blown away by Woolard’s performance in Notorious that he was the top choice when it came to casting the new Tupac film.

It’s also been confirmed that newcomer Demetrius Shipp Jr. will star as Tupac, and he looks almost identical to the late California rapper.

Judging from the merchandise and hashtags used by director Benny Boom, the biopic will be titled All Eyez On Me. Hopefully the movie will be as good as Notorious and Straight Outta Compton.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

