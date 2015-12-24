In honor of his Mother who passed away 23 years ago today, The-Dream has released IAMSAM – a surprise project that features the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter doing his own renditions of iconic Sam Cooke songs.

The-Dream says the project — which features eight songs including the revered “A Change Is Gonna Come” — was originally recorded during the making of Beyoncé’s 4 album in 2010.

“My Mother loved a lot of Artist growing up, but the one we shared the most interest in together was Sam Cooke, so Tonight I give him back to her,” The-Dream writes under an image of the project’s cover art on Instagram. “These songs were originally recording during the making of @beyonce ‘s 4 album in 2010 w my good Friend Pat Thrall. My mother passed on the 23rd day of December in 1992.”

The-Dream’s Instagram post can be viewed below:

The-Dream’s IAMSAM can be streamed below:

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Pusha T Drops Official Video For “M.F.T.R.” Featuring The Dream [Watch]

Christina Milian Admits She Loved Lil Wayne More Than The-Dream

Young Thug’s “Slime Season 3” Mixtape Will Be Here “Very, Very Soon,” Rapper Announces

The First Week Sales Projections For Chris Brown’s “Royalty” & Pusha T’s “Darkest Before Dawn” Are In

The-Dream Releases Surprise Sam Cooke Covers Project “IAMSAM” was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Henry Mansell Posted December 24, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: