Ten Ways To Survive The Holidays If You’re Single

It’s the most wonderful time of the year…unless you’re single. Then it’s the time when you head to the mall and all it is loving couples holding hands and adorable families shopping for Christmas trees and gifts and the realization cuffing season has passed you by.

It’s the time when you know you will once again be the single girl/guy at the office holiday party and won’t have a date to bring home for the holidays so you’ll be pressed by your parents, cousins, aunties and uncles as to why someone as pretty/good-looking/handsome/smart/accomplished as you doesn’t have a significant other.

So what do you do, especially if you’re wondering the same thing? Here’s our list of how to survive the holidays as a single.

1.Find an escort for the holidays – No, we don’t mean a paid one. Do you have a good platonic friend that doesn’t mind standing in for a “real” date? Maybe you know someone else who’s also single who also needs a stand-in holiday date. When folks ask you who he/she is, you can always just look shy and say ‘We’re just getting to know each other,’ or something equally vague. That way, you get most of the year to actually find someone without nosy family and friends butting in.

