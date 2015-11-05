Last month, we learned that America’s Next Top Model is finally ending this year after running since 2003. But like most things these days, it may not completely die.

Deadline reports that ANTM producers are exploring other avenues to keep the show running. Both cable and streaming are possibilities. Tyra Banks, who’s been involved wth ANTM for all 12 years, is apparently on-board with continuing the show.

Regardless, it looks like the Dec. 4 series finale will end the show’s run on broadcast television.

READ MORE AT THE URBAN DAILY

Tyra Banks Sells Scripted Show Based On Her Life

Tyra Banks Talks “Top Model” Changes, Past Winner Struggles

‘America’s Next Top Model’ Will End After Its Next Cycle

‘America’s Next Top Model’ May Not Be Over After All was originally published on theurbandaily.com

bjosephsny Posted November 5, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: