AN ANGEL IN DISGUISE FIGHTS CANCER WHILE HELPING OTHERS

Angela Baker is grappling with Stage 4 Metastatic Cancer. Not deterred, Angela continues efforts to help others in need through her non-profit, ‘ANGEL IN DISGUISE’ in which she provides a bevy of services to parents, children and most importantly, people fight Cancer. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland, talked with Angela Baker about her long fight with Cancer and efforts to help people with Cancer live a full life.

Ron Holland Posted October 30, 2015

