Good News: Lamar Odom Moved Out Of ICU As His Condition Improves

Lamar Odom is doing a lot better and making some of his own medical decisions. In the most recent update on the baller’s condition, we learned that his kidneys are no longer failing. TMZ reports:

Lamar’s kidneys and they’ve responded so well in the last 48 hours they’ve moved him from the ICU where he was getting dialysis in a private room.

Following his life-threatening binge in a Nevada brothel, Lamar’s kidneys were failing so badly, doctors told him they’re surprised at the dramatic improvement.

Lam Lam still has a long way to go in his road to recovery, however. His motor skills have been diminished due to numerous strokes and he has a lot of therapy to complete in order to regain control.

Somehow, though, things are all falling into place. Lamar’s condition has improved, the Kardashians are happy, Khloe might be back with James Harden, and North West doesn’t want people to take pictures.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

