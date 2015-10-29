CLOSE
Foodie
Home

Chicken Egg Roll Recipe [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Chicken and Cheese Egg Roll Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound chicken, cooked and shredded or minced (chopped up)
  • 1/2 onion, chopped fine
  • 1/2 cup bell pepper, chopped fine (I used a mixture of red, green and orange)
  • 1/2 cup shredded cheese (I used cheddar)
  • 2 garlic cloves minced
  • 6 egg roll wraps
  • 1 egg, beaten (if you wish, you can use water, but it doesn’t always hold)
  • oil, for deep frying

Click here for instructions.

Also, feel free to replace chicken or add any other meat and/or veggies to the mix. More traditional egg roll recipes call for adding pork. Have fun with it!

How To Make Shrimp Egg Rolls [RECIPE]

Pizza Egg Rolls Recipe

LIKE ACThePlug On Facebook For More Recipe Videos!

Chicken Egg Roll Recipe [VIDEO] was originally published on KissDetroit.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 2 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 4 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 6 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close