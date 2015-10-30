Rihanna Releases Bloody, NSFW Footage For “BBHMM”

Rihanna‘s “Bitch Better Have My Money” video was an instantly memorable bit of revenge porn/feminist catharsis/a hell of a good time. But it turns out there was a lot more felonious activity than what was included in the video.

In new scenes included in Google’s Rihanna News app, we see the accountant in the process of getting dismembered by a topless Rihanna. The visuals are a 360-degree, virtual reality experience. So it’s innovative and NSFW. The app is also coming to the Apple’s app store soon.

If downloading apps aren’t your thing, you can catch a snippet of the chaos in the tweets below.

