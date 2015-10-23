The Heavy Cost of Domestic Violence

An interesting fact about Domestic Violence that is often overlooked is the economic impact it has on our nation’s economy. There’s also a heavy blow to work productivity when victims of Domestic Violence has to either skip work or leave their job all together. According to statistics, “The cost of intimate partner violence in the United States alone exceed $5.8 billion per year: $4.1 billion are for direct medical and health care services, while productivity losses account for nearly $1.8 billion. Entities like the Crisis Assistance Ministry and Mecklenburg Country Women’s Commission are exhausting resources to assist women escape abusive relationships. Will there ever be a significant decrease in the number of domestic violence cases in our country? Will the cost of assisting victims of domestic violence decrease? ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland, continues a very sobering conversation with domestic violence survivor Juanetta Covington, a Caseworker and Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Liaison at the Crisis Assistance Ministry.

