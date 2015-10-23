The Weeknd Pleads No Contest To Punching A Police Officer

Just before he officially blew up off the Beauty Behind The Madness singles, The Weeknd got into some trouble with the law. He was arrested in January for allegedly punching a police officer in the head at Las Vegas’s Cromwell Hotel. The cop was reportedly trying to break up a fight that The Weeknd was involved in.

Now, The Weeknd is in the legal clear after pleading no contest to the charge. TMZ reports that his plea deal includes paying up $1,000 to the injured cop fund, 50 hours of community service, and an order to complete anger management and alcohol evaluation.

bjosephsny Posted October 23, 2015

