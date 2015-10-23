Are Robin Thicke And Paula Patton On Speaking Terms? Does He Regret Naming His Album After His Ex-Wife?

Six months after a very public divorce from actress Paula Patton over alleged drug use and cheating, Robin Thicke is opening up about their current relationship.

“[We’re] on the best terms. The good thing is when you have that long of a friendship and you have a child that you can put first, the most important thing is giving him a healthy happy life” he said on an episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Host Andy Cohen also asked the “Blurred Lines” crooner if he regrets publicly begging for his wife to forgive him as well as naming his last album, Paula, he says, “…As an artist I have no regrets, because as a writer, you write what you feel, you have to express yourself and give it away.”

He added, “But, as an entertainer, I felt I should have just given [the album] away for free, instead of promote it or try to make it part of my entertainer’s process. I felt like it was so pure and personal that if I had just given it away then it would have kept the purity of the feeling.’

Click here to watch the clip and let us know if you’re here for Robin’s return to music?

RELATED STORIES:

Paula Patton Is ‘Doing Really Well’ Since Divorcing Robin Thicke [VIDEO]

Robin Thicke Drops The Video For ‘Back Together’ Featuring Nicki Minaj

21 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2820797”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner2820797″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2820797″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2820797” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); WARDROBE WARS: Kerry Washington vs Paula Patton 1 of 21 1. WARDROBE WARS: Kerry Washington vs Paula Patton 2 of 21 2. Kerry Washington Kerry went demure for a Scandal party this past Summer. 3 of 21 3. Paula Patton Paula was daytime-fine in a sheer cutout bodycon. 4 of 21 4. Kerry Washington Kerry rocked her LBD for a night out. 5 of 21 5. Paula Patton Paula went edgy in an animal print mini and leather jacket. 6 of 21 6. Kerry Washington It was a print party for Kerry. 7 of 21 7. Paula Patton Paula went bold in a crop top and statement pumps. 8 of 21 8. Kerry Washington Kerry took in NYFW in a cute baby doll printed frock. 9 of 21 9. Paula Patton Paula rocked a printed shirt and leather skirt combo. 10 of 21 10. Kerry Washington Kerry shined bright in her citrus gown. 11 of 21 11. Paula Patton Paula kept it sexy in a yellow bodycon. 12 of 21 12. Kerry Washington Kerry went for casual-chic at the Alexander Wang show during NYFW. 13 of 21 13. Paula Patton Paula opted for a blue blazer and jeans on her mommy and me afternoon. 14 of 21 14. Kerry Washington Kerry kept it cute in a red and white detailed frock. 15 of 21 15. Paula Patton Paula sexed in up in all over leather. 16 of 21 16. Kerry Washington Kerry was super sweet in hot pink. 17 of 21 17. Paula Patton Paula dared to bare in neon orange. 18 of 21 18. Kerry Washington Kerry covered up in (almost) all black everything. 19 of 21 19. Paula Patton Paula pushed the envelope in this sequined stunner. 20 of 21 20. Kerry Washington Kerry went angelic in all white. 21 of 21 21. Paula Patton Paula stood tall in this gorgeous black and white gown. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery2820797”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery2820797″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery2820797″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery2820797” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Are Robin Thicke And Paula Patton On Speaking Terms? Does He Regret Naming His Album After His Ex-Wife? WARDROBE WARS: Kerry Washington vs Paula Patton jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2820797”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery2820797″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2820797″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2820797” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Are Robin Thicke And Paula Patton On Speaking Terms? Does He Regret Naming His Album After His Ex-Wife? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com