Are Robin Thicke And Paula Patton On Speaking Terms? Does He Regret Naming His Album After His Ex-Wife?

Robin Thicke Performs Live On NBC 'Today'

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Six months after a very public divorce from actress Paula Patton over alleged drug use and cheating, Robin Thicke is opening up about their current relationship.

“[We’re] on the best terms. The good thing is when you have that long of a friendship and you have a child that you can put first, the most important thing is giving him a healthy happy life” he said on an episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Host Andy Cohen also asked the “Blurred Lines” crooner if he regrets publicly begging for his wife to forgive him as well as naming his last album, Paula, he says, “…As an artist I have no regrets, because as a writer, you write what you feel, you have to express yourself and give it away.”

He added, “But, as an entertainer, I felt I should have just given [the album] away for free, instead of promote it or try to make it part of my entertainer’s process. I felt like it was so pure and personal that if I had just given it away then it would have kept the purity of the feeling.’

Click here to watch the clip and let us know if you’re here for Robin’s return to music?

Are Robin Thicke And Paula Patton On Speaking Terms? Does He Regret Naming His Album After His Ex-Wife? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Photos
