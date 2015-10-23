Phony PPL Discuss Their New Album “NYT” & JBL’s “Pulse 2” Launch In New York City

JBL audio company celebrated the release of their Pulse 2 speaker with the help of Brooklyn band Phony PPL.

All the action went down at New York City’s Harman Flagship store in Manhattan with DJ Wonder on the ones and twos and customized cocktails for guests to enjoy.

Phony PPL performed a medley of fan favorites from their 2015 release Yesterday’s Tomorrow. Their set included “Why iii Love the Moon,” “Baby, Meet My Love,” “End of the niGht,” and a full-on jam session with the group’s drummer and guitarists Bari Bass, Grizzy Blanco, and Elijah Rawk at the end of the night.

GlobalGrind caught up with one of the band’s lead vocalists, Elbee Thrie, to discuss the group’s forthcoming album NYT, its conceptual difference from Yesterday’s Tomorrow, and getting involved with JBL’s “Pulse 2” launch event.

Check out our exclusive interview with Elbee Thrie below.

How did you all get involved with JBL’s In-Studio Launch Event?

Our manager just hit us up and told us there was an opportunity for us to play new music at a JBL event. We rehearsed and got our set together and we had a cool performance. We got the chance to show our music to a new crowd, so that’s always cool. The people at JBL are really nice people. They made sure we watched a movie in the video theater and made sure we were good. Oh, and that “Pulse 2” speaker is crazy, man.

How tough is it to get six people together every time you guys have a gig?

We all prioritize Phony PPL on another level. Our lives revolve around Phony PPL, not the other way around.

During your set, you guys mentioned you were working on a follow-up to Yesterday’s Tomorrow. Can you tell me about this new project?

Phony PPL works like this, we work in a system where naturally we’ll put out an LP, but what follows it is a two-piece combo…like a little brother of the big project. Yesterday’s Tomorrow was the big project and this new project is the little brother of it. It’s a totally different sound from Yesterday’s Tomorrow, because making the same project twice is ridiculous. It serves a totally new purpose. It’s still Phony PPL. It’s still great music. It’s called NYT.

What does that stand for?

I can’t say.

So, now fans have to wait for the meaning of NYT.

Yup, they gotta wait.

Conceptually, how is this new project different from Yesterday’s Tomorrow?

Conceptually this album is different from Yesterday’s Tomorrow, because sonically there’s a whole new DNA, a whole new makeup than Yesterday’s Tomorrow. Yesterday’s Tomorrow has a compositional approach of picking up instruments and writing songs and everyone putting their input in at the same time. NYT’s DNA is composed of pulling production from each of the six different members of Phony PPL and making great songs with those canvases. I’m actually working on the album right now, like literally right right now.

So each of you will produce individual tracks off the album and then contribute to each other’s songs?

Yeah, basically. It’ll give people a deeper connection to individual members of Phony PPL.

PHOTO CREDIT: Dorothy Hong/ Team Epiphany

8 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4115947”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4115947″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4115947″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4115947” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Phony PPL Perform At JBL's In-Studio Launch Event In New York City Source:Dorothy Hong 1 of 8 1. Phony PPL Celebrate The Launch Of JBL's "Pulse 2" Source:Dorothy Hong 2 of 8 2. DJ Wonder Djing at JBL's "Pulse 2" Launch Event Source:Dorothy Hong 3 of 8 3. Phony PPL Celebrate The Launch Of JBL's "Pulse 2" Source:Dorothy Hong 4 of 8 4. Phony PPL Performing At JBL's "Pulse 2" Launch Event Source:Dorothy Hong 5 of 8 5. DJ Wonder Djing at JBL's "Pulse 2" Launch Event Source:Dorothy Hong 6 of 8 6. Phony PPL Performing At JBL's "Pulse 2" Launch Event Source:Dorothy Hong 7 of 8 7. Phony PPL Performing At JBL's "Pulse 2" Launch Event Source:Dorothy Hong 8 of 8 8. Phony PPL Performing At JBL's "Pulse 2" Launch Event Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4115947”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4115947″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4115947″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4115947” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Phony PPL Discuss Their New Album “NYT” & JBL’s “Pulse 2” Launch In New York City Phony PPL Perform At JBL's In-Studio Launch Event In New York City jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4115947”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4115947″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4115947″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4115947” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Phony PPL Discuss Their New Album “NYT” & JBL’s “Pulse 2” Launch In New York City was originally published on globalgrind.com