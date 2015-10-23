5 Crushing Examples Of What Happens When You Lose A Rap Beef

One thing is for certain: after more than 30 years, hip-hop has had its fair share of beef. From MC Shan vs. KRS-One, to LL Cool J vs. Canibus, to Meek Mill vs. Drake, beef is plentiful. But as it in every battle, there is a winner and loser.

While there’s no doubt that a little competition is good for the culture, sometimes the stakes can be rather high; a good beef could cause you to go from a platinum-selling artist to not being able to get a feature or worse, it could be a career-ender.

So, we’d like to take this time to look back at some of the biggest beef losers in recent memory. Check out our list, in no particular order.

Ja Rule

In the ’99 and the 2000, Ja Rule was on top of the world. His Venni Vetti Vecci album went platinum and he followed that up with the triple platinum Rule 3:36. In 2002, he put out another triple platinum album called Pain Is Love. Then he got bombarded with a series of non-stop disses from 50 Cent that left his new next two albums barely going gold until legal issues and diss track sent him on a 5-year hiatus. Fortunately, after a jail term, Ja Rule is back, rebranded, and has a reality TV show that’s actually really good. Follow The Rules premieres Monday, October 26th on MTV.

Canibus

The mixtape game belonged to Canibus in the late ’90s, but after borrowing LL’s microphone off his arm, he found himself in a beef with the rapper who offed legends like Big Daddy Kane and MC Shan. While LL’s diss record on “4,3,2,1” was ill, it was ultimately interviews and Canibus’s removal from the song that had the Jamaican-American rapper losing the battle – even though his reply “2nd Round Knockout” was filled with crazy battle rhymes and Mike Tyson. Still, after several awful albums, his career turned as hot as Sarah Palin’s house. Click here to see what he’s up to now.

Benzino

In 2002, Benzino decided to take on Eminem in a rap feud that was easily the most lopsided fight since Ronda Rousey vs. (Insert a name here). We all knew Benzino was going to lose, but the biggest and most surprising effect of the battle was the complete and total collapse in credibility and influence suffered by the Source Magazine. Prior to early 2002, The Source was damn near the literal home of hip-hop. But by the end of the battle, The Source was in such a bad place, its own employees objected to co-owner Benzino’s actions. According to reports, he ordered his staff to lower the rating of Little Brother’s The Minstrel Show from four-and-a-half to four mics, while demanding Lil’ Kim’s release, The Naked Truth, receive the five mic rating instead. No bueno.

Lil Kim

Lil Kim is a legend. Without a doubt, she is the blueprint to Nicki Minaj’s entire style, but when the Queen Bee came out against Nicki, she was no match for her influence, lyrics, and overall love from the fans. Kim ended up selling an album on PayPal and making some statements that couldn’t quite be verified by facts. She also is barely recognizable thanks to some interesting plastic surgery choices.

Tyga

When Tyga decided to voice his opinion about his grievances with his label Cash Money, he took it a step further by making some comments about how labelmate Drake is “fake.” Then Drizzy lyrically murdered him on “6pm In New York.” The emcee from the 6 called Tyga the “lil lil homie” and then told him to act his act – not his girl’s age. After that, Tyga put out a mostly disregarded album, and continues to hide behind his girl Kylie Jenner’s Snapchats.

Honorable Mentions: Meek Mill, Aaron Hall, Big Daddy Kane, and 50 Cent

10 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4115863”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4115863″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4115863″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4115863” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); 10 Rappers Who Are Still Currently In Prison (LIST) Source:Tumblr 1 of 10 1. Max B Crime: Max B's promising career was cut short in 2007 when a robbery he helped plan out, but didn't physically commit, went wrong, ending with a man being shot to death. Sentence: The Harlem rapper, who had been in prison before, was sentenced to 75 years. Source:Amazon 2 of 10 2. G. Dep Crime: In 2012, G. Dep confessed to the police that he killed a man during a botched robbery back in 1993. The rapper confessed, he claims, because he was haunted by his actions. Sentence: G. Dep was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2012. Source:Getty 3 of 10 3. Beanie Sigel Crime: Beans has been in and out of prison for the last decade. Last year, he went back in after he pleaded guilty to drug possession. Sentence: The rapper was sentenced to six to 23 months. That time runs concurrently with his two year tax income sentence. Source:Getty 4 of 10 4. Bump J Crime: In 2008, Original Chicago gangsta rapper Bump J was facing 20 years in prison for robbing a bank in his city. Sentence: In 2009, Bump took a plea deal. He got sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. Source:Getty 5 of 10 5. Tru Life Crime: Tru Life once had such promise. The Lower East Side rapper was signed to Jay Z's Roc-A-Fella records. Then everything changed in 2009, when Tru and his brother were arrested for stabbing a man to death. Sentence: Two years later, Tru would take a plea deal, copping to gang assault in the second degree. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Source:Getty 6 of 10 6. Remy Ma Crime: After getting into an argument with a friend over money, rapper Remy Ma pulled out a pistol and shot the woman in the stomach in 2007. Sentence: She was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2008. Remy has been in for six years, but husband and fellow rapper Papoose revealed that she should be home this summer. Source:Getty 7 of 10 7. B.G. Crime: B.G. has been and out the system for most of his adult life. Things really came down on him in the summer of 2012, when he caught a gun charge. Sentence: Because of his priors, the rapper was sentenced to 14 years in prison. Source:Tumblr 8 of 10 8. C-Murder Crime: Never has a name been more appropriate. In 2002, the rapper shot and killed a fan in a Louisiana club. Sentence: The rapper was convicted of the crime in 2003 but had that conviction overturned on appeal. The case finally caught up to him in 2009, when he was convicted and sentenced to life in prison. Source:Amazon 9 of 10 9. Big Lurch Crime: Big Lurch was a pretty successful rapper from the Bay in 2002. And then he flipped. The rapper murdered a woman in a brutal way. The victim was found with her chest ripped out and bite marks all over her body. Witnesses say Lurch could be seen walking the street naked with blood all over himself. Sentence: The rapper was sentenced to life in prison for his brutal murder. Source:Amazon 10 of 10 10. X-Raided Crime: X-Raided was a California rapper from the early '90s who got convicted for murder in 1992 after he killed a rival's mother. Sentence: The rapper was sentenced to life in prison for his crime. But, remarkably, he kept on recording music through the phone throughout his time in jail. Continue reading 5 Crushing Examples Of What Happens When You Lose A Rap Beef

10 Rappers Who Are Still Currently In Prison (LIST)

