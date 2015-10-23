CLOSE
5 Crushing Examples Of What Happens When You Lose A Rap Beef

A good beef could cause you to go from a platinum-selling artist to not being able to get a feature or worse, it could be a career-ender.

Losing

One thing is for certain: after more than 30 years, hip-hop has had its fair share of beef. From MC Shan vs. KRS-One, to LL Cool J vs. Canibus, to Meek Mill vs. Drake, beef is plentiful. But as it in every battle, there is a winner and loser.

While there’s no doubt that a little competition is good for the culture, sometimes the stakes can be rather high; a good beef could cause you to go from a platinum-selling artist to not being able to get a feature or worse, it could be a career-ender.

So, we’d like to take this time to look back at some of the biggest beef losers in recent memory. Check out our list, in no particular order.

Ja Rule In Concert

Ja Rule

In the ’99 and the 2000, Ja Rule was on top of the world. His Venni Vetti Vecci album went platinum and he followed that up with the triple platinum Rule 3:36. In 2002, he put out another triple platinum album called Pain Is Love. Then he got bombarded with a series of non-stop disses from 50 Cent that left his new next two albums barely going gold until legal issues and diss track sent him on a 5-year hiatus. Fortunately, after a jail term, Ja Rule is back, rebranded, and has a reality TV show that’s actually really good. Follow The Rules premieres Monday, October 26th on MTV.

Photo of CANIBUS

Canibus

The mixtape game belonged to Canibus in the late ’90s, but after borrowing LL’s microphone off his arm, he found himself in a beef with the rapper who offed legends like Big Daddy Kane and MC Shan. While LL’s diss record on “4,3,2,1” was ill, it was ultimately interviews and Canibus’s removal from the song that had the Jamaican-American rapper losing the battle – even though his reply “2nd Round Knockout” was filled with crazy battle rhymes and Mike Tyson. Still, after several awful albums, his career turned as hot as Sarah Palin’s house. Click here to see what he’s up to now.

Benzino

Benzino

In 2002, Benzino decided to take on Eminem in a rap feud that was easily the most lopsided fight since Ronda Rousey vs. (Insert a name here). We all knew Benzino was going to lose, but the biggest and most surprising effect of the battle was the complete and total collapse in credibility and influence suffered by the Source Magazine. Prior to early 2002, The Source was damn near the literal home of hip-hop. But by the end of the battle, The Source was in such a bad place, its own employees objected to co-owner Benzino’s actions. According to reports, he ordered his staff to lower the rating of Little Brother’s The Minstrel Show from four-and-a-half to four mics, while demanding Lil’ Kim’s release, The Naked Truth, receive the five mic rating instead. No bueno.

23rd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party - Arrivals

Lil Kim

Lil Kim is a legend. Without a doubt, she is the blueprint to Nicki Minaj’s entire style, but when the Queen Bee came out against Nicki, she was no match for her influence, lyrics, and overall love from the fans. Kim ended up selling an album on PayPal and making some statements that couldn’t quite be verified by facts. She also is barely recognizable thanks to some interesting plastic surgery choices.

Tyga

Tyga

When Tyga decided to voice his opinion about his grievances with his label Cash Money, he took it a step further by making some comments about how labelmate Drake is “fake.” Then Drizzy lyrically murdered him on “6pm In New York.” The emcee from the 6 called Tyga the “lil lil homie” and then told him to act his act – not his girl’s age. After that, Tyga put out a mostly disregarded album, and continues to hide behind his girl Kylie Jenner’s Snapchats.

Honorable Mentions: Meek Mill, Aaron Hall, Big Daddy Kane, and 50 Cent

