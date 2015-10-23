It’s finally here.

After much teasing, Justin Bieber premieres his new Skrillex and Blood Diamonds-produced single “Sorry” a day early.

The song was initially scheduled to be released tomorrow, but the 21-year-old teamed up with popular YouTube choreographer Parris Goebel and created a dancehall-inspired music video to officially premiere the song today.

“Is it too late now to say sorry/ I missing more than just your body/ Is it too late now to say sorry/ I know, I know that I let you down/ Is it too to say I’m sorry now,” sings Justin.

Biebs will probably shoot another video for the single, but for now, this fun visual will do.

“Sorry” is the second single off Justin’s forthcoming Purpose album, due out November 13.

Justin Bieber Premieres “Sorry” With Dance Music Video (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com