CLOSE
National
Home

Justin Bieber Premieres “Sorry” With Dance Music Video (NEW MUSIC)

0 reads
Leave a comment

It’s finally here.

After much teasing, Justin Bieber premieres his new Skrillex and Blood Diamonds-produced single “Sorry” a day early.

The song was initially scheduled to be released tomorrow, but the 21-year-old teamed up with popular YouTube choreographer Parris Goebel and created a dancehall-inspired music video to officially premiere the song today.

“Is it too late now to say sorry/ I missing more than just your body/ Is it too late now to say sorry/ I know, I know that I let you down/ Is it too to say I’m sorry now,” sings Justin.

Biebs will probably shoot another video for the single, but for now, this fun visual will do.

“Sorry” is the second single off Justin’s forthcoming Purpose album, due out November 13.

16 photos Launch gallery

Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Quincy Combs & More Attend Russell Simmons's All Def Comedy Live (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Justin Bieber Premieres “Sorry” With Dance Music Video (NEW MUSIC)

Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Quincy Combs & More Attend Russell Simmons's All Def Comedy Live (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4115930”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4115930″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4115930″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4115930” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Justin Bieber Premieres “Sorry” With Dance Music Video (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

justin bieber , new video

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 2 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 4 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 6 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close