Breakup Songs For Dudes: 18 Go-To Tracks That Will Help You Get Over Your Ex

When Lamar calls, Khloe comes running. James Harden learned that lesson the hard way this week, when the former L.A. Laker was found unconscious in a legal Las Vegas brothel called the Bunny Love Ranch.
News of KhloMar’s reunion quickly hit the ‘net, but James put on a brave face in the midst of getting dumped, hitting Instagram with a subliminal message for the kurvaceous reality TV star.
James isn’t the only guy who’s found himself on the wrong end of a high-profile breakup this year. Kourtney Kardashian let her relationship with Scott Disick burn, Miss Piggy chucked the deuces at her longtime love Kermit the Frog, and though Safaree Samuels supposedly broke up with Nicki Minaj, let’s be real, SB’s the one who got dumped in that situation.
Breakups are hard. So, I did some research on the songs guys listen to when they’ve had their hearts torn to pieces these days. What I came up with is this: With rare exception, guys pull no punches when it comes to spewing hatred at their exes.
Go On Girl – “Ne-Yo”
Ne-Yo’s “Go On Girl” is a favorite amongst the fellas.
Quotable Lyrics: “I can’t get it back, but I don’t want it back/ I realized that she don’t know how to act/ Never been a dumb dude, no I’m not dense/ I just had a slight lack of common sense”
“She at the bar getting drinks from many men/ I’m in the house, thinking she’s with her girlfriends/ Just not knowing, truly not knowing/ I look back now like, man, I was open…”
Lil Wayne – “I’m Single”
Live vicariously through Weezy, because he knows how to break up.
Quotable Lyrics: “Now she hear I’m with them other bitches/ I told her mind her fucking business/ Shit, she probably out here fucking n*ggas/ I’m fucking her friends, now her friends ain’t even fucking with her/ She texts me all day and night/ So pissed off, she ain’t even spelling shit right/ I text her back, and tell her “It’s life”/ Now somebody tell them hoes, I’m single for the night!”
“Yea I’m single/ N*gga had to cancel that bitch like Nino/ I ain’t trippin’ on nothing/I’m sippin’ on something/ And my homeboy say he got a bad bitch for me tonight!”
Usher – “Burn”
If you’re willing to admit you are partly to blame for your breakup, Usher is your man.
Quotable Lyrics: “Sending pages I ain’t supposed to/ Got somebody here but I want you/ Cause the feeling ain’t the same/ Find myself calling her your name/ Ladies, tell me, do you understand?/ Now, all my fellas, do you feel my pain?/ It’s the way I feel/ I know I made a mistake, Now it’s too late/I know she ain’t coming back/ What I gotta do now, to get my shorty back?/ Oh oh oh oh…”
Big Sean Feat. E-40 – “IDFWU”
This one definitely speaks for itself. Big Sean knew what he had on his hands with this one here.
Quotable Lyrics: “I don’t fuck with you/You lil’ stupid ass bitch, I ain’t fucking with you/ You lil’, you lil’ dumb ass bitch, I ain’t fucking with you/ I got a million trillion things I’d rather fucking do/ Than to be fucking with you/ Lil’ stupid ass”
Chris Brown Feat. Kevin McCall & Tyga – “Deuces”
Chris Brown will have you moving on quickly after listening to “Deuces” a few times. Chuck ’em & never look back.
Quotable Lyrics: “All that bullshit’s for the birds/ You ain’t nothing but a vulture/ Always hoping for the worst/ Waiting for me to fuck up/ You’ll regret the day when I find another girl, yeah/ That knows just what I need/ she knows just what I mean/ When I tell her keep it drama free”
Chris Brown Feat. Lil Wayne & Tyga – “Loyal”
If your ex wasn’t loyal, what better way to call out her trifling ways than with Chris Brown’s “Loyal” anthem?
Quotable Lyrics: “Come on, come on, girl why you frontin’?/ Baby show me something/ When I call her, she gon’ leave/ And I bet that bottom dollar she gon’ cheat/ Come on, come on, girl why you frontin’?/ Baby show me something/ You done spent your bread on her/ And it’s all for nothing…”
Trey Songz – “Cheat On You”
When your ex needs to know about herself, sing along to Trigga’s cheating anthem, “Cheat On You.” All you need is the hook to get you right. Trey keeps it simple and sincere:
Quotable Lyrics: “I’m getting tired of the things you do/ To make me wanna cheat on you/ All I go through/ Make me wanna cheat on you/ When you act a fool/ You make me wanna cheat on you/ And I know it ain’t cool, but I’m gonna cheat on you…”
Ludacris – “Ho”
Bitter people big themselves up by putting others down. So, if you’re feeling bitter about your ex moving on, what better way to cheer yourself up than …
Quotable Lyrics: “Hooooooooo (Ho!)/ Youza Hoooooo (Ho!)/ Youza Hoooooo (Ho!)/ I said that youza hoooo!”
Sam Smith – “Stay With Me”
If this is the worst feeling you’ve ever felt in life, and you can’t fathom recovering, Sam Smith is your guy.
Quotable Lyrics: “Guess it’s true, I’m not good at a one-night stand/ But I still need love ’cause I’m just a man/ These nights never seem to go to plan/ I don’t want you to leave, will you hold my hand?”
K Camp Feat. 2 Chainz – “Cut Her Off”
If you couldn’t care less about your girl using you and bouncing, but feel the need to express your disdain, this one is for you.
Quotable Lyrics: “It ain’t nothing to cut that bitch off/ It ain’t nothing to cut that bitch off”
“So what you saying, hoe?/ You Know I’m the man, hoe?/ Nothing but a bird, I’ma leave you where you stand, hoe/ Heard you got a man, hoe/ Hope he understand, though/ You ain’t nothing but a creeper, baby I’m just saying, though”
Joe Budden – “Off 2 The Races”
No one can deny Joe’s knack for writing a dope breakup song. He’s a ball of frustration on “Off 2 The Races” and his anger will help you get through the pain.
Quotable Lyrics: “Let her know I’m here if she ever need me to be with her/ As long as she know I can never be with her/ She asks you why, I just need you to keep it G with her/ Tell her I found the happiness that I could never see with her”
“But if happiness is the finish line, I beat you there/ So karma must be real cause since we broke up he ain’t treat you fair”
Joe Budden – “Ordinary Love Shit, Part 3”
When you have a Tahiry that you can throw in your ex’s face.
Quotable Lyrics: “Accusin’ me, but pretendin’ yourself/ I couldn’t catch it, too busy defendin’ myself/ Or was I wrong not seein’ a life without you/ Or takin’ everythin’ that you said to face value”
“Filed a restraining order so she couldn’t come near me/ The fuck else I do but go right back to Tahiry?/ I’m sleeping on her couch, not discussing shit/ Staring at the fattest ass not fucking it/ I guess despite everything that she showed me/ It felt good to be around a broad that really knows me”
Kanye West Feat. John Legend & Chris Rock – “Blame Game”
If you’re the dumpee, express your rage with these intense, vengeful Kanye lyrics. Your ex has to be Amber Rose-level though. #YeezyTaughtMe.
Quotable Lyrics: “You should be grateful a n*gga like me ever noticed you/ Now you noticeable and can’t nobody get control of you/ 1am and can’t nobody get a hold of you/ Calling your brother’s phone like ‘What was I supposed to do?’”
“And you ain’t finna see a mogul get emotional/Every time I hear bout other, nigga’s is stroking you/ Lie & say I hit you…He sitting there consoling you/Running my name threw the mud; who’s provoking you?”
Drake – “Marvin’s Room”
No one is saltier than Drake on “Marvin’s Room.” Sing along as he denounces his ex-girl’s new relationship in a drunken musical flood of hatred.
Quotable Lyrics: “Fuck that n*gga that love you so bad/ I know you still think about the times we had/ Fuck that n*gga that you think you found/ And since you picked up, I know he’s not around”
“I’m just saying you could do better…”
Drake – “Shot For Me” (Not The Official Video, But Enjoy 3 Min, 23 seconds of Meagan Good)
Drake isn’t always trying to get back with an ex. He flexed hard on “Shot For Me:”
Quotable Lyrics: “I’m the man, yea I said it/ Bitch I’m the man, don’t you forget it/ The way you walk, that’s me/ The way you talk, that’s me/ The way you got your hair up, did you forget that’s me/ And the voice in your speaker right now, that’s me…”
“I made it/Yea, I made it/ First I made you who you are, and then I made it/ And you’re wasted…with your ladies/ Yea, I’m the reason that you’re always getting faded/ Take a shot for me”
Donnell Jones – “Where I Wanna Be”
All these years later, classy guys still jam out to Donell Jones’ “Where I Wanna Be” while picking up the pieces of their broken hearts.
Quotable Lyrics: “But when you love someone/ You just don’t treat them bad/ Oh how I feel so sad, now that I want to leave/ She’s crying her heart to me/ How could you let this be?/ I just need time to see/ Where I want to be”
Future – “Throw Away”
Future got really vile on “Throw Away.” For the greater good, we left a lot of his recovery lyrics out.
Quotable Lyrics: “Does sexing on the late night mean that much to ya/ My love don’t mean that much to ya/ Fucking these hoes meant too damn much to you..”
Jay Z – “Song Cry”
Jay Z rarely gets sentimental, so this was definitely a special moment in his career.
Quotable Lyrics: “I can understand why you want a divorce now/ Though I can’t let you know it, pride won’t let me show it/ Pretend to be heroic, that’s just one to grow with/ But deep inside a n*gga so sick…”
PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: Splash News, Vevo, Youtube
Breakup Songs For Dudes: 18 Go-To Tracks That Will Help You Get Over Your Ex was originally published on globalgrind.com