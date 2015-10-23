CLOSE
National
Home

Can You Handle Watching “The Walk” In Theaters? [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

The suspenseful thriller “The Walk,” based on a true story about a nan who strives to realize his dream of tightroping from one World Trade Center building to the other, is currently in theaters! Is it worth the ticket? Click on the audio player to find out on Dish Nation!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Gets Scared Straight “Sinister 2” Style! [VIDEO]

RELATED: 2 Things That Make “Hitman Agent 47” A Success [VIDEO]

RELATED:Why “Straight Outta Compton” Might Have You Returning To Theaters [VIDEO]

    this_permalink = “http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com/category/the-show-2/rickey-smiley-videos/&#8221;; this_site = “http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com&#8221;;http://blackamericaweb.com//embed/playlist/185102View gallery

    Can You Handle Watching “The Walk” In Theaters? [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

    Dish Nation , The Walk

    Also On 105.3 RnB:
    comments – add yours
    Videos
    Latest
    Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
     2 days ago
    07.05.19
    Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
     4 days ago
    07.03.19
    Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
     6 days ago
    07.01.19
    Photos
    ×
    Don't show this to me again
    Not now
    Close