Twitter Fingers: The Internet’s Best Reactions To Meek Mill Throwing Shots At Wale

Meek Mill has done it again.
It looks like Drake’s prediction of him being dead already was wrong, as he was resurrected on Twitter last night to throw shots at his MMG brethren Wale. Earlier in the day, Wale was asked by The Breakfast Club how he felt about the whole Meek Mill and Drake situation, and his honest thoughts were that Meek brought a pencil to a gun fight. While an accurate comparison, Meek didn’t take kindly to his words, and responded with a thesis via an Instagram comment. After claiming Wale is broke (despite Meek’s net worth being half of Wale’s) and making light of his recent bout with depression, Twitter and Instagram went off.
Here are the funniest reactions from Twitter and Instagram about Meek’s latest chapter in Twittergate:
https://twitter.com/MrJeromeTrammel/status/65697471605852979
