Twitter Fingers: The Internet’s Best Reactions To Meek Mill Throwing Shots At Wale

Meek Mill has done it again.

It looks like Drake’s prediction of him being dead already was wrong, as he was resurrected on Twitter last night to throw shots at his MMG brethren Wale. Earlier in the day, Wale was asked by The Breakfast Club how he felt about the whole Meek Mill and Drake situation, and his honest thoughts were that Meek brought a pencil to a gun fight. While an accurate comparison, Meek didn’t take kindly to his words, and responded with a thesis via an Instagram comment. After claiming Wale is broke (despite Meek’s net worth being half of Wale’s) and making light of his recent bout with depression, Twitter and Instagram went off.

Here are the funniest reactions from Twitter and Instagram about Meek’s latest chapter in Twittergate:

Meek Mill kicking Wale out like he the best rapper in MMG. He ain't even the best rapper in his own relationship or on the block he stay on — fruitopia papí (@wreckitrocketz) October 22, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

meek mill screaming on someone about feelings like he didn't type 750 words on IG to wale is hilarious. — Ras The Destroyer (@Smooth_Orator) October 21, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

When Meek Mill said "Wale not in MMG anymore and IM making that call" Rick Ross was like pic.twitter.com/p70iyQZzjQ — DeMarko Gage :) (@DeMarko_Gage) October 21, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Wale will be signed to good music by the summer. Fav this tweet — Dre. (@Blueraydre) October 21, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

If Meek gets into beef with Wale and loses that man is gonna have to start twirling a sign on the corner in a Statue of Liberty costume — Jonwayne (@jonwayne) October 21, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Meek just ruined the MMG Christmas album. Thanksgiving in Atlanta is over. — Wild Phil Hickok (@PhillyTheBoss) October 21, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://twitter.com/MrJeromeTrammel/status/65697471605852979

I just need to know who's buying me bottles next…… — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) October 21, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Drake about to send that "Come live all your dreams out at OVO" text? pic.twitter.com/hWqJFsseJn — Nigel Int'l D. (@Nigel_D) October 21, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Wale gon beat his feet while reciting an emotional poem over a go-go beat about Meek Mill and I will LIIIIIIIIIIIIVE! — Butter (@kidnoble) October 21, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Twitter Fingers: The Internet’s Best Reactions To Meek Mill Throwing Shots At Wale was originally published on globalgrind.com