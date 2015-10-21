CLOSE
National
Khloe And Lamar Reportedly Giving Their Marriage Another Shot

Teen Choice 2011 - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

In the wake of Lamar Odom’s health scare, the NBA star and estranged wife Khloe Kardashian have decided to call off their divorce, TMZ reports.

Khloe’s lawyer Laura Wasser reportedly appeared before a judge Wednesday to request a withdrawal of papers they had previously signed to end their marriage. Due to a backlog, their divorce had not yet fully been processed and signed.

The judge reportedly granted the couple’s request, meaning Khloe, who first filed for divorce in 2013, is Mrs. Odom once again.

According to multiple sources, Khloe has vowed to help Lamar through his recovery, which will likely take months.

Khloe recently released a statement thanking fans for their support.

The past week has been incredibly difficult. I am so thankful to family, friends, and fans, who have sent nothing but prayers and well wishes to Lamar. I also want to take a moment to thank everyone at Sunrise Hospital, including the amazing doctors and nurses for their kindness and diligent work. Under their amazing care, incredible strides have been made. You can never be prepared for an experience like this, but without the outpouring of love and endless prayers that Lamar has received and the strength I was given from my loved ones, it would have been difficult to endure. Thank you for your continued support. God is great!!!”

Khloe And Lamar Reportedly Giving Their Marriage Another Shot was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Photos
