Brelyn Freeman, now Brelyn Bowman, the daughter of Maryland Pastor Dr. Mike Freeman, recently got married. It looked like a beautiful Black society wedding from the photos posted on social media.

But it’s not the wedding itself that has people talking. It’s what happened before the ceremony. Brelyn decided to give her father a special gift – proof of her virginity, which was confirmed by a signed certificate from a doctor.

Well, naturally, this had social media in an uproar. Brelyn, currently on her honeymoon with her new husband, Tim Bowman, Jr. remains unbothered by the social media storm. Her father’s social media postings are firmly in support of his daughter’s action.

A lot of your hate mail will come from those who don't feel good about who they are. #prayforthem — Mike Freeman (@DrMikeFreeman) October 19, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Do more young women need to embrace a virginity certificate and celibacy before marriage? Or is this just politics of respectability and patriarchal attitudes at work?

Let us know your thoughts!

Pastor’s Daughter Goes Viral After Giving Dad A Virginity Certificate On Wedding Day was originally published on hellobeautiful.com