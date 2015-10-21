The Internet’s Best Reactions to Drake’s Dancing In The “Hotline Bling” Video, #DrakeAlwaysOnBeat Is Born

As Drake closes in on grabbing his first No.1 hit on the Billboard charts, his latest gif-worthy video for “Hotline Bling” is sure to help catapult it up the charts.

The throwaway-song-turned-hit is yet another testament to Drake’s ability to make catchy, relatable tracks that still lyrically deliver. And the video is just as entertaining as the song, with Drake mixing as many dances as possible, and kinda-sorta staying on beat.

Check out some of the funniest reactions to Drake’s dancing we found on Twitter and Instagram:

When you get that "I'm on my way" text from bae pic.twitter.com/N265pnCKUe — Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) October 20, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

when your boss is lit and asks you to dance at the office christmas party and you say yes but try to be respectful pic.twitter.com/fRiqSuYBIs — Grrrreg Howlard (@greghoward88) October 20, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

when you walking to work and get a slack msg from your boss asking why your piece is 4 days late and the bass drops pic.twitter.com/lvAoLMbCTg — Grrrreg Howlard (@greghoward88) October 20, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

when the hookah coal falls on the floor and you try picking it up pic.twitter.com/J6RgQXsHcG — Baenicio Del Toto (@HellaKev) October 20, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

When you about to call it a night, but you get that "You up?" text & instantly get your second wind … pic.twitter.com/rrJuEOmckX — Mosquito Valentine (@theofletcherII) October 20, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

i can't take drake seriously when he's asking if i'm doing something nasty while wearing a turtleneck and the dad beard — maariya siddiqui (@maariyasid) October 20, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

you know it's bout to be lit when you hear “SUAAAAVEEEEEEEMEEEENTEEEE” at the family party… #DrakeAlwaysOnBeat pic.twitter.com/iieUGYPS8H — nashtygal™ (@nashtygal) October 20, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

SOURCE: Twitter, Instagram

The Internet’s Best Reactions to Drake’s Dancing In The “Hotline Bling” Video, #DrakeAlwaysOnBeat Is Born was originally published on globalgrind.com