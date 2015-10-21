CLOSE
Tracy Morgan’s Best Stand-Up Jokes In Honor Of His Upcoming Comedy Tour

Until you can pick up tickets to see the funny man, relive his most hilarious stand-up moments below.

67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Press Room

Tracy Morgan might be having the best 2015 ever. After smashing his hosting gig at his alma mater Saturday Night Live, the comedian announced he’ll be embarking on a national stand-up tour.

The Hollywood Reporter says it will be called Tracy Morgan: Picking Up the Pieces, and will begin February 5. Morgan has made a tremendous recovery since he was injured in a crash with a Walmart truck that killed his friend last year. Now, he’s making the most of his second chance in Hollywood.

The official dates aren’t out yet, but so far we know Tracy will definitely be performing in Vermont, Hawaii, and Ontario.

Until you can pick up tickets to see the funny man, relive his most hilarious stand-up moments below.

Living in the projects

Crippled girlfriend

Obama in the White House

How white people argue

Stay off the coke

Tracy Morgan’s Best Stand-Up Jokes In Honor Of His Upcoming Comedy Tour was originally published on globalgrind.com

