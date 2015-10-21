It’s been a week since Lamar Odom was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel, and estranged wife Khloe Kardashian has been by his side ever since.
The former NBA champion will undergo treatment after being transferred to a Los Angeles hospital, and Khloe will continue to help him toward recovery. Now, the reality star has finally spoken out on her official website for the first time since Lamar was discovered:
“The past week has been incredibly difficult. I am so thankful to family, friends, and fans, who have sent nothing but prayers and well wishes to Lamar. I also want to take a moment to thank everyone at Sunrise Hospital, including the amazing doctors and nurses for their kindness and diligent work. Under their amazing care, incredible strides have been made. You can never be prepared for an experience like this, but without the outpouring of love and endless prayers that Lamar has received and the strength I was given from my loved ones, it would have been difficult to endure. Thank you for your continued support. God is great!!!”
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has also decided to put her budding relationship with NBA baller James Harden on pause. She will remain committed to Lamar while he regains his strength and recuperates in rehab for the next few months. In the meantime, USA Today reports that Lamar may need a kidney transplant as his medical treatment continues in Los Angeles.
Lamar and Khloe filed for divorce in July, but it has not been finalized yet.
SOURCE: Khloe, USA Today | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out For First Time Since Lamar Odom’s Hospitalization was originally published on globalgrind.com