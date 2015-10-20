Where Brooklyn At? Jay Z Will Be On “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” In BK Tonight

The young gawd of late night talk shows, Jimmy Kimmel, has decided to bring his talents to Brooklyn this week. He’ll be hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! at BAM Theaters in the borough beginning tonight.

And as a surprise, Brooklyn’s unofficial ambassador, Jay Z, will be a guest during tomorrow night’s show. Though the capacity in which he’ll attend is unclear, it’s likely Jay will mention the Tidal X:1020 concert that’s going down at Barclays tomorrow night. The bill is stacked with rap’s heavy-hitters: Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross, Meek Mill, T.I., Fabolous, Lil Wayne and Travi$ Scott.

Hov was also able to mix things up a bit with the scheduled performances of pop star Nick Jonas, Usher, reggae legend Damian Marley, country music’s Thomas Rhett, and even the bluesy breakout star Alessia Cara.

Donald Trump is also scheduled to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! There’s no way of telling whether Trump and Hov will meet, but the thought of a picture capturing the two moguls greeting each other is a blessing for meme creators everywhere.

SOURCE: Complex | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

8 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4114578”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4114578″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4114578″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4114578” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Jay Z Shuts It Down At Tidal B-Sides Concert In New York City Source:Getty 1 of 8 1. Jay Z Source:Getty 2 of 8 2. Beanie Sigel, Jay Z, Young Chris, and Neef Buck on stage Source:Getty 3 of 8 3. Jay Z performing during B-Sides concert Source:Getty 4 of 8 4. Jay Z Source:Getty 5 of 8 5. Jay Z Source:Getty 6 of 8 6. Jay Z brings out Jay Electronica Source:Getty 7 of 8 7. Jay Z brings out Memphis Bleek Source:Getty 8 of 8 8. Rocafella Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4114578”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4114578″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4114578″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4114578” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Where Brooklyn At? Jay Z Will Be On “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” In BK Tomorrow Night Jay Z Shuts It Down At Tidal B-Sides Concert In New York City jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4114578”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4114578″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4114578″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4114578” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

